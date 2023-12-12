Previous
Foundling by darchibald
261 / 365

Foundling

Is that Sarah McLachlan I hear in the background?
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely capture
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise