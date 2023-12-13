Previous
Son and Friends by darchibald
Son and Friends

Filler from September. That's my son next to the guy with the Buffalo Bills hat. Surprisingly, he's not giving me the finger.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Corinne C ace
Great monochrome. They all seem to look at the floor :-)
December 16th, 2023  
Dave ace
@corinnec They are looking at something, what I don't know.
December 16th, 2023  
Stephomy ace
Haha, I remember this metal website that would have contests to see if people could read the band names in those black metal logos. I think someone ended up posting a picture of the cracked leather on the back of their chair, and it took people a while to figure out that it wasn't a logo.
December 16th, 2023  
