262 / 365
Son and Friends
Filler from September. That's my son next to the guy with the Buffalo Bills hat. Surprisingly, he's not giving me the finger.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th September 2023 6:16pm
Corinne C
Great monochrome. They all seem to look at the floor :-)
December 16th, 2023
Dave
@corinnec
They are looking at something, what I don't know.
December 16th, 2023
Stephomy
Haha, I remember this metal website that would have contests to see if people could read the band names in those black metal logos. I think someone ended up posting a picture of the cracked leather on the back of their chair, and it took people a while to figure out that it wasn't a logo.
December 16th, 2023
