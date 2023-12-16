Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
Sparrow
Our rescue kitty is healthy and part of the family. We named her Sparrow, Sable doesn't seem to pleased.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
2
2
Corinne C
ace
She's gorgeous!
December 16th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Well, hey there Sparrow! :) What a pretty girl and she does look really healthy. Congrats on the new family member...Sable will come around (eventually)!
December 16th, 2023
