Sparrow by darchibald
264 / 365

Sparrow

Our rescue kitty is healthy and part of the family. We named her Sparrow, Sable doesn't seem to pleased.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Dave

Corinne C ace
She's gorgeous!
December 16th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Well, hey there Sparrow! :) What a pretty girl and she does look really healthy. Congrats on the new family member...Sable will come around (eventually)!
December 16th, 2023  
