265 / 365
Father Christmas
One of my Father Christmas figures. He's been moved to our backroom to greet guests because Sparrow finds him delicious.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
782
photos
35
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th December 2023 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
