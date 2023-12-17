Previous
Father Christmas by darchibald
265 / 365

Father Christmas

One of my Father Christmas figures. He's been moved to our backroom to greet guests because Sparrow finds him delicious.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise