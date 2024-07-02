Previous
Golden Girl by darchibald
Photo 460

Golden Girl

Saw this on the side of a building and was captivated by her. This was created by Michael Biondo, a local Buffalo artist. Here's his website, biondoart.com.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Dave

@darchibald
Suzanne ace
I really like this image, especially the fact that you have included the context so it gives some idea of the dimensions and location. No wonder you were captivated.
July 2nd, 2024  
