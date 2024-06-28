Previous
Awakening by darchibald
Photo 456

Awakening

Wakefulness lapped the shore of sleep.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
…alas Dave… you are a poet and an artist.
June 29th, 2024  
katy ace
I agree with @kvphoto Stunning image FAV
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise