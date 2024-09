Snapdragon

A new New York apple characterized by “monster crunch.” One of its parents is the Honeycrisp, and you’ll love the spicy/sweet flavor. Along with RubyFrost®, SnapDragon is one of two exciting new apples that were 10 years in the making and developed by Cornell University’s apple breeding program. Extra sweet, with hints of vanilla and spice.

Two-napkin juicy

Crispy texture