Liechtenstein Town Centre from Above by darrenboyj
Photo 748

Liechtenstein Town Centre from Above

Another stop on our European trip was stunning Liechtenstein, the 4th smallest country in Europe. It's a beautiful place, and being a litter picker I didn't notice a single piece!
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Darren Juden

@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
