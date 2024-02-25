Sign up
Previous
Photo 777
Those paws...
Those paws...
Taken in Ranua Zoo, Finland.
A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.
25/29.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
0
0
Darren Juden
@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
777
photos
42
followers
31
following
212% complete
View this month »
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th February 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
zoo
,
bear
,
polar bear
,
finland
,
ranua
,
ranua zoo
,
for2024
