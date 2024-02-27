Previous
Lone Figure. by darrenboyj
Lone Figure.

Ranua, Finland.

A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.

27/29.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Darren Juden

@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
looking cold out there
February 27th, 2024  
Darren Juden
@blueberry1222 it's not overly cold. The snow is gorgeous!
February 27th, 2024  
