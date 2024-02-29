Previous
The End or The Beginning?
The End or The Beginning?

The End or The Beginning?

That's it, 29 photos for this February leap year. It's been a ride - although I've no idea how I managed it for a whole year some time back!

A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.

29/29.
29th February 2024

Darren Juden

@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
