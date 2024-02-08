Previous
Pirate by darrenboyj
Pirate

Pireighth Day of this challenge. (See what I did there?!)

A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.

This fella stands tall outside a restaurant in an area nearby, look out for another photo from this place soon.

8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Darren Juden

@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
