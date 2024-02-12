In Loving Memory Of...

In Loving Memory Of Buster...



Last minute change to today's B&W post. I lost my goldfish Buster earlier today after just over 17 years. He'd been through quite a bit during his lifespan - outliving his tank mates and even a tropical tank we had. He was a bit of a drama queen too, always letting me know when he wanted some fresh water. It'll be weird not seeing him in his tank anymore, literally a part of the furniture. Sad day for me.



A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.



12/29.