Previous
In Loving Memory Of... by darrenboyj
Photo 764

In Loving Memory Of...

In Loving Memory Of Buster...

Last minute change to today's B&W post. I lost my goldfish Buster earlier today after just over 17 years. He'd been through quite a bit during his lifespan - outliving his tank mates and even a tropical tank we had. He was a bit of a drama queen too, always letting me know when he wanted some fresh water. It'll be weird not seeing him in his tank anymore, literally a part of the furniture. Sad day for me.

A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.

12/29.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Darren Juden

@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, I've never kept a goldfish for more than 17 days, 17 years is amazing!

RIP Buster
February 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise