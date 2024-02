75% of his time...

75% of his time...



This is Woody, our senior black cat who turns 17 this year. He is now sleeping more often than not but he still has his 'zippy' run round the house moments too. He's probably the most affectionate cat in the world, as soon as you touch him he starts to purr. He's content as long as he's with either me or Paul, on our lap, at our feet or on the bed.



A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.



19/29.