Previous
Next
Office Park Path by darylo
9 / 365

Office Park Path

I only took photos yesterday (I think) of houses my brother is looking to buy -- he's moving from CT to GA and needs my eyes and ears given his inability to travel at the moment. So, that was not really something interesting (a pantry here, a back yard there, and a HVAC unit, etc.).

So this is another ICM I took on one of my walks in a nearby office park. No one is ever here and I get some time away to collect my thoughts.

Today, I'm resting some--very active yesterday on the real estate search, coupled with the fostering of a cute pup, tripled with making sure dinner was done ahead of time, and quadrupled with the reality that I am out of a job at the moment. I'm just a little deflated. But not beat. :)
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year Eight (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 7 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise