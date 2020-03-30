Office Park Path

I only took photos yesterday (I think) of houses my brother is looking to buy -- he's moving from CT to GA and needs my eyes and ears given his inability to travel at the moment. So, that was not really something interesting (a pantry here, a back yard there, and a HVAC unit, etc.).



So this is another ICM I took on one of my walks in a nearby office park. No one is ever here and I get some time away to collect my thoughts.



Today, I'm resting some--very active yesterday on the real estate search, coupled with the fostering of a cute pup, tripled with making sure dinner was done ahead of time, and quadrupled with the reality that I am out of a job at the moment. I'm just a little deflated. But not beat. :)