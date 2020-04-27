Previous
Bread despite the odds by darylo
Bread despite the odds

Despite allllll the odds, I made some tasty baguettes. Made several mistakes. First I didn't print recipe (then got locked out of NYT). Too much water, too long mixing, odd rising times to fit my schedule. Set bake at 365 when it was supposed to be 465 so half-way, I upped the temp while it sat in there. The lesson is that bread is forgiving. This was a lovely result. I was expecting 3 rocks. Simple baguettes with whole wheat flour, all purpose flour, yeast, salt water. And merci to James LeBaron (365 friend) for giving me a link to yeast to have delivered. I hope yours came!
Daryl O'Hare

Myrna O'Hara
They smell wonderful !!!!!!!!
April 27th, 2020  
