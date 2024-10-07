A Journey: Opening the Family Vault (Website is LIVE!)
After lots of tears, determination, worrying, etc. I finally designed a website by myself, and it's LIVE!
I "soft launched" the idea here with my previous post over a month ago because 365 Project is where I got the idea (during the pandemic years) to take photographs of various family artifacts to tell the stories of my ancestors. The project has taken me to a lot of places (mentally and physically), but designing a website from scratch was something I didn't believe I could do. But I did! It's not perfect, it has hit some update snags, and it's super basic, but I love that the photographs I took back in 2021 helped me create a consistent look for it.
I'm hoping to post to it every two weeks. Most of my time is spent trying to figure out how I want to use the photographs I have and how I want to create "family trees" visually for people to follow along. Then there is the writing--ha! The stories get convoluted, and while I still have most of it in my head, when I talk about it, I can see some people's eyes glaze over as they lose interest when I get "too deep" in the weeds with the particulars. Visual anchors are important, so I'm glad I now have the Blog to work through the stories at a pace I hope my audience can digest.
I'm glad I didn't give up on myself when creating the site. I had "just enough" skills with WordPress and the AI starter helped me get the correct elements in place.
Thanks to all of my 365 friends for being so supportive of the work I'm trying to do. If you want to see the website, this is the link directly to the blog. The most recent entry is the first, then it works back from there. https://darylohare.com/blog/