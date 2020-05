WeLoveBUHI photoshoot

Another group I met today for the #weareBuHi photoproject. This is a small gathering of a larger group of families all united around autism. Each family (mostly Hispanic) has a family member affected by autism and they are about 80 people strong simply supporting one another in the area. Simply inspiring. The mural in the background is actually one that was commissioned by WeLoveBuHi Non-profit.