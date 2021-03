Dahlia, the Amazing Blind, Diabetic Wonder Foster Pet!

OMG she is so adorable. A potential adopter called today, so she'll meet with her tomorrow at noon. I DO hope she finds a forever home, but I'll take the amazing snuggles she gives until then. She is so patient being jabbed with prick monitor/insulin twice a day. And I'm glad she's stayed in the normal range. She was spayed last week, so she's still "waking up" from all her meds. Today she was such a spunky girl. :)