252 / 365
Vulgar gesture
In addition to photography, I occasionally sculpt or model things in clay.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
David Robinson
@davidrobinson
I was active until January 2018, then went away to do other things. I post mainly on Facebook and did once use Instagram before its...
Album
2016 / 2023
Taken
2nd July 2023 5:19pm
Tags
red
,
lips
,
tongue
,
clay
,
mouth
,
rudeness
,
air-dry
