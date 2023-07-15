Sad day for a fox mum

Over the last couple of months my neighbourhood has been host to a family of red foxes, who produced at least two cubs this season. I've been enthralled to see these characters coming and going in my small garden, which is in the downtown area of Poole on the south coast of England. I live in a back street but nearby are main roads with heavy traffic day and night. Today, I was given the heartbreaking news that a fox cub was found dead in the front garden of a nearby house, presumably from a collision. So sad about this - the fox family have been giving much pleasure and entertainment to me and my neighbours these past weeks. My pic is of the vixen that I think produced the unlucky cub.