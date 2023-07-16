Sign up
Previous
265 / 365
British Summer Weather
While half of Europe and North America boils like a kettle, you can rely on good old Britain to buck the trend.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
1
1
David Robinson
ace
@davidrobinson
I was active until January 2018, then went away to do other things. I post mainly on Facebook and did once use Instagram before its...
Tags
weather
,
rain
,
storm
,
wet
,
cold
,
british
,
windy
,
gale
Peter Dulis
ace
great lighting
July 16th, 2023
