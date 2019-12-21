Previous
Next
1221niceday by diane5812
Photo 2829

1221niceday

A beautiful day
to take a minute out of a busy holiday- filled Saturday to remember 3 people I am missing. I went to Dunn Bros. coffee (with a gift card from neighbor Phil) to get a mocha latte (Thom Burrell’s favorite drink from his favorite coffee shop)and took it to Holland Lake in Lebanon Hills (where I was so looking forward to walking the trails with my walking partner Karen Johnson since she finally moved back to Apple Valley from Duluth). A perfect place to reflect and remember how lucky I was to have them in my life. I miss you all.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise