1221niceday

A beautiful day

to take a minute out of a busy holiday- filled Saturday to remember 3 people I am missing. I went to Dunn Bros. coffee (with a gift card from neighbor Phil) to get a mocha latte (Thom Burrell’s favorite drink from his favorite coffee shop)and took it to Holland Lake in Lebanon Hills (where I was so looking forward to walking the trails with my walking partner Karen Johnson since she finally moved back to Apple Valley from Duluth). A perfect place to reflect and remember how lucky I was to have them in my life. I miss you all.