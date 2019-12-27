Previous
Next
1227xmaslights by diane5812
Photo 2836

1227xmaslights

My view of
the neighbor's lights from my desk at work at 7 am
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise