0521tornado by diane5812
Photo 4441

0521tornado

Watching the weather as a tornado warning is issued. Got all my emergency stuff ready in a downstairs bathroom. Took in the outdoor stuff as winds could get as high as 90 mph.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
