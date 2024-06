0613cheers

After 5 months, celebrating my last chemo infusion at the Cancer Center with my chemo buddy, Sara, and non-alcoholic bubbly! Brought Aubrey, my hair, out for the celebration and my necklace with some of Thom's ashes. I went to all his cancer treatments after all. Thought he should come along to at least my last one. :) And happy 4th birthday, Jackie Jack!