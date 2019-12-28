Previous
Next
1228ice by diane5812
Photo 2837

1228ice

Ice on my sidewalk. Roads are closed and people are being told to stay off the streets and stay home. Ugh.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise