1229annie by diane5812
Photo 2838

1229annie

This is a first.
In all the years I've had Annie, my brother's dog, stay with me, she has never been willing to cross the threshold and walk on to my deck. Until today! She has been staying with since Christmas, while her family is in Pittsburgh.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
