Previous
Next
1230annie by diane5812
Photo 2839

1230annie

This is Annie's last day with me. Or as I call her - my shadow. She follows me everywhere. Even sits in front of the toilet while I'm using it!
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise