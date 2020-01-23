Previous
0123snow by diane5812
Photo 2863

0123snow

It was only 2 inches, but it was wet snow and felt like cement. Shoveled my daughter's driveway while she and family are in sunny San Diego. Took me about 40 minutes. Make the snow stop!
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
