Previous
Next
0301shopping by diane5812
Photo 2901

0301shopping

Went shopping with
Sara (26 weeks pregnant) to find the outfit grandson #2 will come home from the hospital in. Couldn't find anything in the biggest mall in the U.S. :)
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise