Photo 4444
0524lights
I drive by this little garden every day on my way to work. These little blue lights always make me smile. So little but deliver such big joy.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
