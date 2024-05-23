Previous
I cried today for the first time in 6 months. My port wouldn't work and I just had a meltdown. So. Tired. Of. It. All.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy ace
So sorry to hear, but you have to hang in there? Praying for strength.
May 23rd, 2024  
