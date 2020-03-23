Sign up
Photo 2923
0323facetime
FaceTimed with grandson and his mom and dad. It's so hard to be apart…they only live a mile away! Owen was more interested in wearing the dog collar:) But he did give his mummu a kiss and that made my whole day.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
365
