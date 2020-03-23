Previous
Next
0323facetime by diane5812
Photo 2923

0323facetime

FaceTimed with grandson and his mom and dad. It's so hard to be apart…they only live a mile away! Owen was more interested in wearing the dog collar:) But he did give his mummu a kiss and that made my whole day.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise