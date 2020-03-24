Previous
Next
0324walk by diane5812
Photo 2924

0324walk

Self-quarantine life: It was a bit chilly but
my socially distant walk with Sara, Bauer and Owen was the highlight of my day.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise