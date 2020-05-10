Previous
Next
0510mothersday by diane5812
Photo 2971

0510mothersday

Got to see these 2+ 8 1/2 months, while social distancing, today. Best gift always. Sure miss you, Katie. Seeing you would have been the icing on the cake. Just an FYI…it was cold enough for snow!
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
813% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise