Previous
Next
0511window by diane5812
Photo 2972

0511window

I walk past this window in my house 100 times a day. I love the red heart, in support of essential workers during the pandemic, and the apple blossoms against a blue sky.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tony Rogers
Lovely touch ~ fav
May 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise