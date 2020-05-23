0523sermon

Transcribing Pastor's sermon for tomorrow (Confirmation Sunday) from the video she just finished taping. I transcribed most of the rest of the service earlier. But these 7 pages of her sermon are hard to produce and takes me a long time to type up. We print the service and snail mail them to members who don't have access to technology to watch it on YouTube (www.YouTube.com...look for St. Paul's UMC Mendota Heights) And it will be a long time before we go back to gathering together for in person worship. I used to like Saturday evenings.