0626housework by diane5812
Photo 3018

0626housework

Spent the day doing housework. Nothing interesting to take a pic of.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century
826% complete

