0707food

Bringing some food to my daughter, the very busy mom of a 3-week old boy and an almost 2-year old boy. Two trays of Taco Rice Casserole (one to eat now, one to freeze) and some chocolate chip cookies.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
