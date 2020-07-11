Previous
0711karen by diane5812
Toasting my best friend on her heavenly birthday with our favorite beverage. How much coffee did we drink together!? This photo collage are favorite pictures from the previous year (2019) and one of them is from her funeral. I miss her.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
