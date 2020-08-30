Previous
0830work by diane5812
Photo 3083

0830work


What a long day when all I can really do is walk or lie down due to my back. The worst thing is sitting down. So here I am trying to work on creating a flyer for work.Can only sit for a few minutes at a time.
Diane Marie

