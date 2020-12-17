Previous
1217test by diane5812
Photo 3192

1217test

3rd COVID test after I developed a sore throat and felt flushed last night. Feel better today but kept my appointment, just to be sure.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
874% complete

