Photo 3194
1219bird
I don't have a heated birdbath but I chip the ice away as best I can with the big rock at the base of the stand and pour in some fresh warm water. It doesn't take long to refreeze but some birds benefit!
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
3194
photos
5
followers
6
following
875% complete
View this month »
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
