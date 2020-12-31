Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3206
1231steps
The 5th year in a row, I think, that I made my goal of walking at least 10,000 steps a day. The number may be slowly decreasing due to various obstacles, mostly health, pandemic and weather related, but I am happy with technically reaching my goal.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
3206
photos
5
followers
6
following
878% complete
View this month »
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close