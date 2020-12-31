Previous
1231steps by diane5812
Photo 3206

1231steps

The 5th year in a row, I think, that I made my goal of walking at least 10,000 steps a day. The number may be slowly decreasing due to various obstacles, mostly health, pandemic and weather related, but I am happy with technically reaching my goal.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

