Photo 3288
0323film
I've been waiting for this day since 11/11/20 - the day I put up this film to block the draft from this window over my bed. 4 1/2 months of not being able to let in the sun or look out this window. Makes me crazy all winter!
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
0
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
3288
photos
3
followers
4
following
900% complete
View this month »
Views
7
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
