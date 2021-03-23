Previous
0323film by diane5812
Photo 3288

0323film

I've been waiting for this day since 11/11/20 - the day I put up this film to block the draft from this window over my bed. 4 1/2 months of not being able to let in the sun or look out this window. Makes me crazy all winter!
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
