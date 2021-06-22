Previous
Next
0622minnehahafalls by diane5812
Photo 3379

0622minnehahafalls

The kids leave today on the bus for Iowa to visit Sean's family and be his brother's best man. It was a short visit but so lovely. I followed the parents-to-be while visiting Minnehaha Falls.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise