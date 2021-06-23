Previous
0623dmv by diane5812
Photo 3380

0623dmv

So I have the rest of the week off from work. Where do you go when on vacation? I go to stand in line at the Motor Vehicles Department to renew my car tabs and get new plates
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
926% complete

