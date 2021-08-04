Sign up
Photo 3422
0804waiting
Sitting on a cement wall waiting for my brother and his family to show up for outdoor music at the farmers market.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
365
365
iPhone XR
iPhone XR
Taken
4th August 2021 5:16pm
