Previous
Next
0805coffeecard by diane5812
Photo 3423

0805coffeecard

The 10th Annual Thom Burrell Memorial Dunn Bros. coffee gift card giveaway, done every year on Thom's birthday, August 5. The first person I approached worked at Dunn Bros. so he wasn't a good choice. This fella was working on a computer, which was Thom's life, so I thought he was a good choice, although Thom would NEVER wear a suit to a coffee shop>:) He was from Lakeville, came to Dunn Bros. often, expressed his sympathy for my loss and seemed genuinely happy to get a gift card. I hope he enjoys it as much as Thom would.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
937% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise