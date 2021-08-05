0805coffeecard

The 10th Annual Thom Burrell Memorial Dunn Bros. coffee gift card giveaway, done every year on Thom's birthday, August 5. The first person I approached worked at Dunn Bros. so he wasn't a good choice. This fella was working on a computer, which was Thom's life, so I thought he was a good choice, although Thom would NEVER wear a suit to a coffee shop>:) He was from Lakeville, came to Dunn Bros. often, expressed his sympathy for my loss and seemed genuinely happy to get a gift card. I hope he enjoys it as much as Thom would.